The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark weekly draw results for June 5, 2026, have been officially announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, prizes were awarded across several other categories. To claim winnings, victors must verify their ticket numbers with official publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 5, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

According to the officially released results, ticket number 99C 50029 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

Prize Category, Winning Numbers & Prize Amount

Important Advisory for Participants

All the participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result sheet before initiating any prize claims.Lottery authorities also recommend to preserve the original tickets and completing claim formalities within the prescribed time limit.

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)