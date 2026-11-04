Nagaland State Lottery announces Dear Dream Wednesday result at 8 PM today, featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize for Rs 6 tickets. Here is the full prize list and claim procedure.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department has declared the official results for the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly draw at 8:00 PM today. Ticket holders who purchased the Rs 6 ticket are eligible for the top prize of Rs 1 Crore, managed under the supervision of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries in Kohima.

Every Wednesday at 8 PM, thousands check their numbers. The Dear Dream Wednesday draw is part of Nagaland's official weekly lottery calendar. State officials supervise each draw to maintain strict operational standards.

Weekly Schedule and Draw Details

The Dear Dream Wednesday draw is held every week as a key feature of the official state lottery calendar. Conducted precisely at 8:00 PM, the draw attracts thousands of participants holding tickets priced at Rs 6 per ticket. To ensure complete administrative fairness and maintain strict operational standards, state officials from the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries oversee the entire drawing procedure directly from Kohima.

Prize Category and Breakdown

The prize distribution framework for the Dear Dream Wednesday draw offers significant returns across multiple prize tiers. Tickets are priced at Rs 6 per ticket for all participating players.

The highest reward of Rs 1 Crore goes to the jackpot winner who holds the matching first-prize combination. In addition to the jackpot award, the ticket seller who facilitated the sale of the winning ticket receives a super prize of Rs 5 Lakh.

The lower prize categories provide additional opportunities for participants across various matching series. Additional categories cover second prizes of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000, third prizes of Rs 500, fourth prizes of Rs 250, and fifth prizes of Rs 120. In addition, Rs 1,000 consolation prizes are awarded to eligible matching ticket series that narrowly miss the top prize placement.

How to Claim the Prize

Thirty days — that is the strict claim window established by the lottery authority. All individuals holding winning tickets must submit their documentation within this designated 30-day timeframe following the official draw declaration.

Next Steps for Winners

Draw results clear officially following the 8 PM process overseen by state administrators. Ticket holders should secure their physical tickets immediately to prevent any physical damage or loss prior to filing a claim.