A dead lizard was allegedly discovered inside a container of pickle purchased from a shop in a local vegetable market in Amritsar.

A dead lizard was allegedly discovered inside a container of pickle purchased from a shop in a local vegetable market in Amritsar. The discovery has triggered concerns over food hygiene, unsafe storage practices and the monitoring of food safety standards, particularly during the festive shopping season.

Charan Singh, a resident of Khalchian village, said he had purchased 1 kg of pickle from a shop in the vegetable market on October 28 while returning from Amritsar after attending to some family work. However, when he opened the container at home to serve the pickle to his family he allegedly found a dead lizard inside.

Raising serious questions over the shop's hygiene practices, Singh alleged that pickles were being sold from open drums without adequate cleanliness or proper safety arrangements. With the support of an organisation, he has approached the authorities and media to highlight the incident and alert consumers. He also urged people to avoid purchasing pickles being sold in open containers.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, District Health Officer and Designated Food Safety Officer Manjit Singh said a team would inspect the shop and collect samples once its complete address was provided.

He added that if the samples were found unsafe or failed to comply with prescribed food safety standards, legal action, including the imposition of a penalty, would be initiated against the shopkeeper.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns among consumers, particularly ahead of Diwali, when households increase their purchases of sweets, savouries, pickles and other food items.

Sanjiv Mehra, a local resident, said the incident had shaken consumers' confidence in the quality and hygiene standards maintained by food sellers.

He stressed the need for the food safety department to step up inspections and ensure that food products sold in open containers are stored and handled under hygienic conditions.

Kajal Sharma, a housewife living near the vegetable market, said she had seen shopkeepers selling different varieties of pickles in the open for decades. Expressing concern over the alleged lapse, she said, “If a dead lizard can be found in a pickle container, one can imagine the hygiene standards being followed."