During a spiritual foot march in Gujarat, Anant Ambani halted his journey to rescue approximately 250 poultry chickens destined for slaughter. He compensated the owner and ensured the birds were safely transported to his Vantara animal rehabilitation center in Jamnagar.

An old video of Anant Ambani stopping his spiritual foot march in Gujarat to rescue a group of poultry chickens has gone viral on social media, earning appreciation for his animal welfare gesture. The incident took place near Khambhalia town in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district on April 1, 2025, reports said. While on a padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, Anant, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, noticed a car carrying hens in cages.

When Anant discovered that the birds were being carried for slaughter, he reportedly instructed his staff to halt the car. He is seen carrying a hen and giving his teammates instructions to save the other birds in the footage that has gone viral. He also reportedly asked his staff to compensate the vehicle's owner so the chickens could be released.

In the video Anant was seen talking to the poultry birds and guiding his crew to make sure they were moved to safety. Approximately 250 hens and other creatures were reportedly saved during the incident.

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Reports indicate that the birds saved were taken to Vantara, Anant Ambani’s animal rescue and rehabilitation facility at Jamnagar.

Social media users praised the deed and expressed gratitude for his love for animals as soon as the video went viral. The significance of animal welfare and the handling of animals carried in cramped cages were also covered by others.

Anant Ambani and Vantara Association

Anant Ambani is involved with Vantara, a huge animal rescue, care and rehabilitation effort in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The center is dedicated to the rescue, treatment and rehabilitation of animals.

Attention on his link to animal welfare has been rekindled by a video of him saving a chicken. The episode was widely shared on social media, but also sparked larger discussions about the treatment of animals and the responsibility of animal protection. The video continues to be circulated online and the rescue is one of the most talked-about moments from Anant Ambani's Gujarat padyatra.