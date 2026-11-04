A viral video from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has exposed severe negligence by 'The Science School' after students were seen crammed into a van and sitting on a CNG cylinder. The alarming footage sparked outrage over rural school transport safety, prompting local police to seize the vehicle under the MV Act.

A shocking case of negligence involving the safety of schoolchildren has come to light in the Zahra area of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where students of 'The Science School' were allegedly being transported in an overcrowded van. Social media users have expressed grave worries about the safety standards adhered to the school transportation providers after a video of the kids traveling in hazardous conditions went viral.

Several kids are crammed into a single vehicle in the widely shared video, with little enough space for everyone to sit comfortably. While traveling to school, some kids can be seen sitting on and around the car's CNG cylinder, apparently unable to locate a seat.

According to reports, the video depicts pupils from surrounding rural regions being transferred in a single van, even though it looks to be far larger than its passenger capacity.

Due to the lack of proper seating arrangements, some students are spotted sitting near the CNG cylinder and even utilizing it as a seat during the journey. The disturbing images have raised questions about the school administration’s and the vehicle operator’s irresponsibility.

Watch Viral Video

Transporting children in such settings could endanger their lives seriously, more so in view of the possible dangers of sitting close to a CNG cylinder. A sudden stop, collision or other catastrophe might cause a severe accident.

According to reports, parents have expressed concern about the absence of safe school transportation facilities in remote areas following the release of the film. They say families frequently have little choice but to rely on such transport arrangements because of the restricted availability of proper school vehicles.

Police Reacts To Viral Video

In response to the viral video, Bulandshahr Police tweeted, “The said vehicle has been seized by the police of Kotwali Dehat Police Station under the MV Act. Further court action is pending.” On the issue, ARTO Neetu Sharma stated, “Surprise inspection drives are being carried out across the district to check school vehicles.

She also said that the viral video will be investigated and harsh action will be taken against the guilty. The incident has again raised the need for stricter monitoring of school transport, particularly in remote regions, to ensure that safety of students is not compromised.