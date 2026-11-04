Dhanteras falls on November 6 this year. The festival is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver and its early arrival in the month could also support spending, as many consumers are likely to have received their salaries.

Jewellers are expecting a stronger festive shopping season this Dhanteras as the recent fall in gold prices has encouraged consumers to return to the market. Buyers are showing interest in lightweight jewellery, gold coins and smaller purchases, while silver is also attracting attention, particularly among younger customers.

However, industry representatives expect the overall volume of sales to remain close to last year's levels. The value of sales, on the other hand, could rise by 15-30%, depending on the category and retailer.