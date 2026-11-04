The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly results for November 4, 2026. The draw features a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside several other prize categories including second, third, fourth, fifth, and consolation rewards.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Wednesday weekly lottery results for November 4, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number ____ has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Tuesday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: TBA

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: TBA (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: TBA

3rd Prize – Rs 500: TBA

4th Prize – Rs 250: TBA

5th Prize – Rs 120: TBA

Results from the uploaded Dear Shine Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated November 4, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover Monday Result Today 8 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here