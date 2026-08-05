A Class 8 student, after borrowing his father's phone for studies, spent over Rs 42,000 on Roblox's in-game currency, Robux. The incident, detailed in a viral Reddit post by the boy's brother, has plunged the family into financial difficulty. They are now exploring options for a refund for the unauthorized transactions.

A Class 8 student's gaming obsession came at a staggering cost after he borrowed his father's phone to study, but ended up spending over Rs 42,000 on Roblox's in-game currency instead. The incident was reported in a Reddit post titled "Brother just spent 42k on Roblox without consent" inside the r/RobloxSupport group. The boy's brother wrote the message, explaining that instead of using their father's phone for studying, the youngster used it to log into Roblox and make a number of in-game purchases.

The user stated in the post that the occurrence had put the family in a difficult financial situation. They claim that the youngster only had roughly 100 Robux remaining in his account after spending Rs 42,647 on Robux, Roblox's virtual currency. They claimed that the unforeseen cost had made it difficult for their father to pay back a loan and had even impacted the family's capacity to cover educational costs.

A snapshot of the transaction history, which included many transactions of about Rs 2,000 apiece, was sent with the article. In the end, the sum of the repeated transactions was Rs 42,647.

After spending the Robux, the user went to the internet community for assistance, wondering whether there was a method to get the money back.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

Reddit users responded to the article with a plethora of suggestions. Many advised contacting the bank right away to seek chargebacks, but cautioned that doing so would probably result in the Roblox account being permanently blocked.

Some suggested reporting the transactions as unauthorised and contacting Roblox Support or asking for a refund via the Google Play Store.Many saw it as a difficult but important lesson about using someone else's phone and making transactions without permission, and they felt that losing access to the account would be a reasonable penalty if it meant the family could get the money back.