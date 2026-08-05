In a dramatic incident at Mumbai's Marine Drive, a security officer apprehended a mobile phone thief who was stealing from other guards. The accused was tied to a chair with a rope by the guards before being handed over to the police, an event captured in a viral CCTV video.

A security officer is said to have apprehended a mobile phone thief when he was taking phones from security guards stationed at nearby residential complexes, resulting in a dramatic event at Mumbai's Marine Drive. After being overpowered and roped to a chair, the accused was turned over to the police. The timestamp on the widely shared CCTV film indicates that the event happened at about 2:38 am. The accused reportedly took four to five cell phones from security guards stationed at several residential complexes in the Marine Drive neighbourhood, according to the information in the post that shared the viral video. A watchful security guard saw the offender performing one of these thefts and pursued and apprehended him right away.

Once the suspect was captured, the guards used a rope to secure him to a chair so he couldn't flee, and then notified the police. The accused is seen strapped to the chair in a CCTV footage of the event that has leaked online. After around 20 minutes, police officers turn up and take him into jail.

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Shortly after getting the information, police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. To determine if he was involved in the suspected thefts and whether he is connected to any other occurrences of a similar nature that have been recorded in the region, an inquiry has been started. The precise location of the theft is not confirmed by any reports. On the subject, an official comment from the Mumbai Police is anticipated.