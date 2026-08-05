Uttarakhand's Mahak Kranti Policy will promote aromatic crops across 22,750 hectares in seven districts, benefiting over 91,000 farmers while boosting rural employment, increasing farm income, and helping reduce migration.

Government of Uttarakhand has come up with a unique plan that seeks to boost the agriculture-based economy of the state through promotion of aromatic and medicinal crops in addition to traditional agriculture. In this context, under the Mahak Kranti Policy, commercial cultivation of high-value aromatic crops will take place in 22,750 hectares of land spread in seven districts which will benefit over 91,000 farmers of the state.

It is felt that the programme will not only increase the income of the farmers, but will also provide employment to the rural and hilly areas.

Crop Clusters to be Cultivated District-wise

The crops have been chosen according to the climate and geography of each district in order to achieve maximum production and utility.

Damask Rose will be cultivated in Chamoli and Almora. It is one of the best crops, which is extensively used in making perfumes, rose water, cosmetics, etc.

Timur (Sichuan Pepper) will be grown in Pithoragarh. This is a highly profitable crop, which is widely used in food items and medicines like Ayurvedic treatment.

Udham Singh Nagar will be turned into a Mint Valley where there will be massive production of mint along with processing industries.

Promotion of cinnamon cultivation will be undertaken by Champawat and Nainital, whereas Dehradun, Haridwar, and Pauri will engage in the production of lemongrass, which has been widely used for aromatherapy, medicines, cosmetics, and essential oils.

Focus on Income and Employment of Farmers

It is expected that these aromatic crops provide more income than many other conventional crops because of their high demand both at home and internationally. In addition to cultivation, the government will help to develop processing units, marketing, and value-added facilities to help farmers get good rates for their crops.

As a result, the program will open new employment chances in rural villages for young people who want to have their own business in agriculture.

Plan for Reducing Migration

Migration of locals from hill districts of Uttarakhand has always been a problem because of poor economic conditions there. Government expects to attract locals to stay in villages if they have profitable agricultural business there.

Creating a New Agricultural Identity

As there is a plan of setting aside over 22,750 hectares for farming and involving over 91,000 farmers in the process, the state will come up as a major center for cultivating aromatic and medicinal crops in India. In case of successful implementation of the policy, it will become a significant force behind agricultural diversification and economic development.