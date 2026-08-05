PM Modi hosted 37 new BJP Rajya Sabha MPs for breakfast, guiding them on ethics, conduct, and parliamentary decorum. He warned them against Delhi's political bubble, advised on digital discipline, and urged a connection with the grassroots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sat down over breakfast at his New Delhi residence with around 37 newly elected and cross-over BJP Rajya Sabha MPs--including leaders who recently transitioned from parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress- where the Prime Minister guided them about how political philosophy, parliamentary ethics, and personal conduct converge.

According to sources, the interaction was cordial, with the Prime Minister guiding the MPs and responding to their queries.

A Strict Code of Conduct

Against the backdrop of political capital, where ambition often gets entangled in proximity and perception, the Prime Minister laid down a strict yet inspiring code of conduct for his party's upper house members. Drawing from decades of personal public life, PM Modi's directives touched upon everything from digital discipline and physical wellness to parliamentary decorum and grassroots connection.

Warning Against 'Delhi Bubble'

The Prime Minister explicitly warned the lawmakers against falling into the traps of Delhi's exclusive political bubble. Cautioning them to look beyond elite circles. According to sources, the Prime Minister advised the MPs not to get caught in the "web of Delhi" and said they should not remain confined only to Lutyens' Delhi. As per the sources, extending this caution to personal associations, he added, "Be mindful of whom you meet in Delhi and with whom you sit. Be very careful about how you use the letterhead and how you conduct yourself."

Parliamentary Decorum and Digital Discipline

Addressing the double-edged sword of modern communication, the Prime Minister urged lawmakers to exercise immense caution online and on television screens. Parliamentary friction often spills over into personal animosity, a habit the Prime Minister advised lawmakers to break. Highlighting Parliament's educational value, he noted, "Do not carry the anxiety from inside the House to outside. Sometimes the atmosphere in the House creates anxiety, but you should not carry it with you. There is no need to speak angrily or shout. You all know the party line, and you should calmly present your views on every issue."

At the same time, he encouraged active, positive outreach, "No one should say anything trashy on TV. Maintain full dignity at all times."

Personal Philosophy and Positive Outreach

The Prime Minister encouraged the MPs to actively engage on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X, interact with the youth, highlight the government's welfare initiatives, and encourage young people to participate in sports activities. According to sources, the Prime Minister also advised the MPs to get to know members from both the ruling party and the Opposition. "You should know who your colleagues are in the House," he said.

When lawmakers sought the secret behind his relentless schedule and ability to manage multiple responsibilities, PM Modi shared his personal philosophy of time management and well-being, "I live in the present. Right now I am talking to all of you, so I am only here. I am not thinking about anything else at this moment." He further advised the MPs to "stay in the present and work for a better future for the country."

According to sources, PM Modi also said, "I sleep only 3.5 hours but always do yoga, which helps me work properly. You all should lead a healthy lifestyle and practise yoga daily."

The Prime Minister also advised the MPs to use their official letterheads only for genuine public welfare purposes.

MPs Share Takeaways from Meeting

The interaction left a deep impression on the attendees. Sharing their takeaways with the media, several MPs highlighted the practical wisdom imparted during the breakfast session.

After meeting PM Modi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal told ANI, "About 35 of us MPs had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister. We got the chance to seek his guidance on personal, social and political matters. It was a very good meeting. I asked the PM how to connect with the youth. The PM said, 'Listen to them carefully, understand them, and talk to them politely.'"

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney told ANI, "The Prime Minister hosted newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs and those who have recently joined the BJP for breakfast this morning. It was a wonderful experience. Drawing from his own public life and experience, he offered valuable guidance on how seriously we should take Parliament. He emphasised that Parliament must function smoothly. He also encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours every day in the Parliament Library. He further encouraged MPs to engage with the youth and actively implement the MP Sports Scheme in their respective constituencies."

BJP MP Rahul Sinha told ANI, "It was a great meeting with PM Modi. We are fortunate that our Prime Minister listened to each one of us and gave important guidance." Sinha added that Rajya Sabha MPs who had recently joined the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also attended the meeting.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev told ANI that it was an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister. "The PM told us that Parliament is like a university. Leaders from across the country are here, and we have to learn from each other. He also advised us to always behave in a dignified manner," she said.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Modi shared his experiences with the MPs and guided them on maintaining dignity in public life while rising above party politics. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)