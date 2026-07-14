BSF DG Praveen Kumar chaired a high-level security review meeting on the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting focused on the fencing project's progress and enhancing inter-agency coordination to build a stronger border security grid.

High-Level Security Review Meeting

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting with all stakeholders on fencing project progress and border management, with a focus on better inter-agency coordination for a stronger border security grid along the India-Bangladesh international boundary.

Four-Day Visit to Sensitive Coastal Areas

Kumar took the review meeting as part of his four-day visit to the highly sensitive coastal areas along the India-Bangladesh boundary in the deep Sundarban Delta and adjacent areas from July 11 to July 14.

During the visit, Kumar, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, reviewed the operational readiness of troops deployed in the area, besides the border security grid and ongoing fencing works. At the conclusion of the visit on Tuesday, the BSF said, Kumar chaired a high-level security review meeting with "all stakeholders on fencing project progress and border management, with focus on better inter-agency coordination for a stronger border security grid."

Comprehensive Approach to Border Security

Kumar's visit followed last week's Land Border Districts' Superintendents of Police Conference-2026, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to border security, saying the Centre was building a strong quadrangular security grid involving border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant central agencies and local citizens.

Engagement with Community and Troops

As part of public outreach, the DG BSF also met with residents and government officials posted in the area. Kumar thanked border communities for extending their full cooperation with troops and reaffirmed BSF's commitment to stronger public-force ties.

DG stayed with the BSF personnel and interacted with troops deployed on the border. He also lauded their dedication in such geographically challenging and inhospitable terrain, urged personnel to uphold professionalism, integrity and commitment to the force's mandate. (ANI)