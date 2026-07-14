Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre calls farmer protests against the Bidadi project 'politically motivated.' BJP's CT Ravi warns the government against its 'dictatorship.' Farmers continue to oppose the acquisition of agricultural land.

Govt Defends Project, Alleges Political Motivation

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday defended the state government's proposed Bidadi Township Project, alleging that farmers are being "instigated" and protests are "politically motivated". He also said that the Congress government is working for the interests of the farmers and will not take any action against the farmers. "... The CM has already said that this project was initiated by whom? Kumar Swami himself has initiated this project previously and now our Chief Minister has taken it forward just in the interest of the farmers... They (farmers) are being instigated... This is a politically motivated protest... We appeal that let them go and meet the authorities. Our government is pro-farmer and pro-poor. The government doesn't want to lodge any affair against any of its own citizens... No government, especially the Congress government, don't want to file any FIR or any action against the farmers unnecessarily," he told ANI.

BJP Slams 'Dictatorship'

BJP leader CT Ravi told ANI "... Why is the township being built if the public and farmers are protesting against it? To benefit real estate?... The government is warned that you must stop your dictatorship. This dictatorship will not last long. No government that imposes dictatorship on farmers has survived, and this government will not survive either."

Farmer Opposition Intensifies Over Land Acquisition

The remarks come amid continued opposition from farmers to the Karnataka government's proposed township project in Bidadi, with protesters expressing concerns over the acquisition of agricultural land and its impact on their livelihoods. Protests intensified after hundreds of farmers, predominantly women wielding brooms, chased away government survey teams. Farmers damaged vehicles and clashed with police, forcing a halt to the survey.

The Karnataka government's proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) has sparked strong opposition from farmers and triggered a political row over land acquisition. Envisioned as India's first "AI-powered city" in Bidadi, around 40 km from Bengaluru, the project covers nearly 9,600 acres and requires the acquisition of vast stretches of fertile agricultural land. (ANI)