The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly results for June 4, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, with numerous other winners in second, third, fourth, and fifth prize categories. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers against official publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 04, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 91B 94098 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery (03-06-2026, 6 PM): Dear Regal Wednesday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 91B 94098

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 94098 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 00125, 02732, 50836, 68756, 71315 78100, 95513, 97218, 98627, 98960

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0856, 2557, 2837, 2863, 3931 4939, 5052, 7965, 8536, 8612

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0816, 1590, 1800, 2022, 4794 7471, 7611, 7870, 9087, 9528

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0093, 0215, 0484, 0511, 0667, 0922, 1058, 1101, 1105, 1176 1202, 1225, 1443, 1475, 1516, 2003, 2050, 2121, 2207, 2754 2968, 3072, 3116, 3134, 3323, 3365, 3377, 3478, 3602, 3664 3702, 3722, 3851, 3924, 4112, 4232, 4251, 4303, 4547, 4616 4647, 4738, 4766, 4917, 4962, 5044, 5048, 5121, 5123 5125, 5134, 5463, 5566, 5990, 6090, 6119, 6212, 6274, 6277 6636, 6668, 6703, 6709, 6823, 6975, 7018, 7067, 7088, 7215 7225, 7240, 7325, 7364, 7542, 7626, 8019, 8023, 8151, 8219 8301, 8349, 8566, 8628, 8737, 8763, 8990, 9075, 9115, 9135 9189, 9241, 9261, 9291, 9352, 9525, 9535, 9541, 9734, 9790

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 04, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery (03-06-2026, 8 PM): Dear Dream Wednesday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Declared