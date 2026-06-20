UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched 221 development projects worth Rs 1,766 crore in Lalitpur. He highlighted Bundelkhand's transformation through the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme, the Bundelkhand Expressway, and a new industrial city for the region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 221 development projects worth Rs 1,766 crore in Lalitpur district. Addressing a public gathering after arriving at the Tuvan Temple complex, the Chief Minister highlighted the transformation of Bundelkhand and the developmental initiatives being undertaken in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bundelkhand's Transformation

"Not with a pot, but with the Har Ghar Nal scheme, the vision is becoming a reality in Bundelkhand. Work is being done to provide pure drinking water to every home. Bundelkhand is now becoming a model. The Bundelkhand Expressway and Uttar Pradesh's largest industrial city, if we are to establish it anywhere, it will be in Bundelkhand," he said.

Recalling Past Challenges and Governance Failures

Recalling the challenges faced by the region in the past, the Chief Minister said, "I said last time, didn't I? I said last time that previously, our youth from Bundelkhand used to migrate. Our mothers and sisters spent their entire lives carrying water. Those poor women would spend their lives carrying water in earthen pots. And if by chance a pot broke, they would weep for their fate. This was the tragedy of Bundelkhand."

He said the region's backwardness was not due to a lack of resources but because of governance failures in the past. "It's not that you lacked water resources. It's not that your ancestors didn't work hard to nurture Bundelkhand. But due to the incompetence of previous governments and the mafia culture, Bundelkhand remained backward. Our youth were migrating. The mafia was dominant; in every district, some mafia would rob the youth of their jobs. They would forcibly place their goons in development projects, snatching away the rights of the people. And Bundelkhand felt betrayed," Adityanath said.

Defence Corridor and BrahMos Missile Production

The Chief Minister also referred to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the production of the BrahMos missile in the state. "I said last time that we would develop Bundelkhand as a hub for the defence manufacturing corridor. And now you must have seen the BrahMos missile being made in the defence manufacturing corridor in UP. When the BrahMos missile was fired during Operation Sindhu, it left Pakistan shaken. Pakistan was forced to beg for its life before the world," he said.

Women's Empowerment Initiatives

Referring to women's empowerment initiatives, he said, "Now, our sisters here are not carrying earthen pots for water, but through the Balinee Milk Producer, how women self-help groups can rapidly increase their income is becoming a model. And the symbols of this model are our Bundelkhand, Jhansi, and Lalitpur."

Expedited Irrigation and Development Projects

The Chief Minister further said that several long-pending irrigation and development projects in the region have been expedited and completed. "Now, development projects and long-pending irrigation projects have been fast-tracked here. Today, you must be seeing that projects like the Arjun Sahayak Project, which had been pending for decades, have now been completed. Projects like the Ratoli Dam, Bhavani Dam, Khasnoda Dam, Majhgaon, and Chilli Sprinkler Irrigation Projects have changed the fate of the farmers of Bundelkhand," CM Adityanath said. (ANI)