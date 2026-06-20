Union Minister B. L. Verma slammed opposition parties over the Ram Mandir donation row, stating they have no right to speak. He defended UP's law and order and praised the PM-Kisan scheme for direct benefit transfers without corruption.

Verma on Ram Mandir Row, UP Law and Order

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution B. L. Verma on Saturday reacted to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, asserting that some political parties were attempting to "do politics" over the issue and defended the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the current government.

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Referring to the matter, he said, "...Some people want to do politics over it - people who had fired bullets on innocent 'karsevaks' when they were in power, people who always opposed Ram Mandir. Such people do not have the right to speak up. It is the Yogi Govt which is known for its law and order. SIT is investigating this, and culprits won't be spared."

Praise for PM-Kisan, Attack on Past Corruption

The Minister also highlighted the release of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi instalment, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring direct benefit transfer to farmers without intermediaries. "...It is PM Modi who presses one button, and the money directly goes into the accounts of farmers...Congress, SP and people of other parties should learn from this..."

He further referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying, "...people from other parties should remind how, Rajiv Gandhi ji said, we release one rupee here from Delhi and only 15 paise reach the farmer. Under the Modi government, there is no scope for any corruption; money directly reached the pockets of the farmers."

Attacking the opposition over corruption allegations, Verma added, "But this is unacceptable to those who are corrupt. But I want to congratulate the farmers upon receiving the money. The amount of work that has been done under the Modi government for every section of the society, that work has not been done even in the last 60 years of UPA UPA-led government."

On Opposition's Internal Splits

On being asked about the reported internal splits in parties such as Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Samajwadi Party, the Minister said these parties should introspect.

"These parties should self-introspect. People are recognising the efforts and reform of the BJP-led government, and this is the reason why the NDA family is constantly growing, and we are winning every state election," he said.

Verma reiterated that the government's welfare schemes are reaching beneficiaries directly and without leakage, contrasting it with previous regimes, while asserting that the opposition was failing to connect with the public due to internal divisions and lack of trust. (ANI)