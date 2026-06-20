2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Heavy rains in Telangana today

Today (June 20, Saturday), the whole state will see rain, says weather expert Telangana Weatherman. He predicts heavy showers for central and south Telangana districts. Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, and Kamareddy will get thunderstorms. Some spots might even see very heavy downpours. The day might be hot, but by evening, clouds will gather, and it will rain all night. For Hyderabad, expect a sunny day followed by light evening showers that will last through the night, making for a pleasant weekend.