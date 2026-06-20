Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains Forecast; Yellow Alert Issued
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department is warning of moderate to heavy rains across the Telugu states starting this evening. Want to know which districts are on alert? Check here
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Heavy rains to lash Telugu states
The Southwest monsoon entered the country 15 days ago, but so far, there have only been a few scattered showers. The heatwave just won't quit. This lack of early rain is a big concern, especially with the El Niño warnings. Farmers who depend on rain-fed crops have been looking to the skies, waiting for a downpour. Now, the Met department brings a cool update: heavy rains are on their way for the Telugu states.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Heavy rains in Telangana today
Today (June 20, Saturday), the whole state will see rain, says weather expert Telangana Weatherman. He predicts heavy showers for central and south Telangana districts. Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, and Kamareddy will get thunderstorms. Some spots might even see very heavy downpours. The day might be hot, but by evening, clouds will gather, and it will rain all night. For Hyderabad, expect a sunny day followed by light evening showers that will last through the night, making for a pleasant weekend.
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Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police
Hyderabad Meteorological Centre's weather report
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre also announced that rains will start this evening. They've issued a Yellow Alert for several districts, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. These areas can expect thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. In Hyderabad, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light rains with strong winds (30-40 km/h) are likely in the evening or at night. The same weather is expected in nearby districts like Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Highest rainfall in Telangana recorded here
Yesterday (June 19, Friday), some parts of Telangana already got a taste of the rains. Districts like Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad saw heavy showers. Meanwhile, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, and parts of Hyderabad received moderate rainfall. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), here are the top rainfall figures: Chandrugonda in Bhadradri Kothagudem district got 89.3 mm, Chunchupalli got 66.8 mm, Tekulapalle got 57 mm, Lakshmidevipalli got 50.5 mm, Yellandu got 43.8 mm, Vemsoor in Khammam district recorded 65.3 mm, Garla in Mahabubabad district got 42 mm, Tadwai in Mulugu district got 41.5 mm, and Bhupalpally got 33.8 mm.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh today
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) says the Southwest monsoon is now active, with a trough passing over the state. Because of this, on Saturday, June 20, districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati will likely see light to moderate rain with lightning. The APSDMA also said that other districts can expect light showers with some lightning.
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