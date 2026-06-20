A 21-year-old man allegedly walked into a cosmetic store posing as a customer and snatched a woman's gold mangalsutra but he was soon chased down by locals who handed him over to the police in Hyderabad's Uppal area on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man allegedly walked into a cosmetic store posing as a customer and snatched a woman's gold mangalsutra but was soon chased down by locals who handed him over to the police in Hyderabad's Uppal area on Thursday.

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The incident took place at a cosmetic shop in Hanuman Sai Nagar under the Uppal police station limits.

The victim, Kasula Sandhya (35), a resident of Venkata Reddy Nagar in Ramanthapur, works at the shop. According to police, the accused entered the store around 12:50 pm and pretended to be interested in purchasing a face wash. As Sandhya turned around to show him the product, he allegedly snatched her gold mangalsutra, weighing nearly 37 grams, before fleeing the spot.

Sandhya immediately raised an alarm and ran after the suspect. A customer present in the store quickly joined the chase.

Residents in the Uppal Mande Market area intercepted and caught him before bringing him back to the shop. He was subsequently handed over to the Uppal police.

During interrogation, the accused was identified as Banothu Srinivas, a native of Sajjanayak Thanda in Yacharam village of Sadashivanagar mandal, Kamareddy district. Police said he is currently residing in a hostel in S.R. Nagar and working at a private firm in Hyderabad.

CCTV Captures Entire Theft

The entire episode, from the suspect entering the shop to the alleged snatching, was captured on the store's CCTV cameras and the video is now viral on social media. Police also recovered the stolen mangalsutra from the accused.

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A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.