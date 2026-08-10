Volunteers and organisations in Tiruchirappalli launched a collection drive for people affected by floods in Kerala. They collected nearly 10 tonnes of essential supplies, including food and sanitary items, which were sent to relief camps.

Volunteers and several voluntary organisations in Tiruchirappalli launched a collection drive to provide essential supplies to people affected by heavy rains and floods in Keralam. The supplies are for flood-hit families and those staying in relief camps.

The relief effort comes as Keralam continues to deal with the impact of heavy monsoon rainfall that has caused flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam have been among the worst-affected areas. The continuous rain has also disrupted road connectivity and affected normal life in low-lying areas. More than 7,000 people from these areas have been moved to relief camps, according to the volunteers involved in the initiative.

Details of Relief Supplies Collected

The collection drive focused on items that could meet the immediate needs of people staying in the camps. Volunteers collected biscuits, sanitary napkins, diapers, nightwear, new T-shirts and shorts for children, non-perishable food items, bleaching powder and disinfectants.

Large quantities of essential grocery items were also packed for the affected families. These included 5-kg packs of rice, along with green gram, wheat flour, rava, toor dal, chickpeas and sugar.

Spices and other kitchen essentials, including chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, sambar powder, coriander powder, mustard and coffee powder, were also collected.

One-litre packs of cooking oil were also included in the relief supplies.

Collection Centres and Public Participation

Several organisations and members of the public in Tiruchirappalli took part in the collection effort. Materials were received at designated collection centres, including Kauvery Hospital branches in Cantonment and Thennur, VDart office in Mannarpuram, Kauvery Clinic in Ariyamangalam and Aswin Sweets outlets at Chatram Bus Stand, Kattur, Vayalur Road and KK Nagar.

Coordination and Dispatch

The initiative was coordinated by social activist and environmentalist Manoj Dharmar, with volunteers and various organisations coming together for the relief effort. After the collection drive, nearly 10 tonnes of relief materials were packed and transported to Kerala in a van on Sunday.

The vehicle was flagged off by Tiruchirappalli District Revenue Officer (DRO) Balaji in the presence of volunteers and organisers.

The supplies will be distributed among people affected by the floods and heavy rainfall, including those currently staying in relief camps.

The initiative has provided essential items at a time when thousands of families continue to deal with the impact of the severe weather. (ANI)