Students protested near the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi against alleged JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities. They formed a human chain, demanding the JSSC-CGL exam's cancellation and a CBI probe. Opposition leaders were also detained in separate protests.

A large number of student protesters gathered near the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi during the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch's march against the alleged irregularities in the examinations and recruitment process. The protesters formed a human chain and marched towards the Vidhan Sabha.

A protester reiterated the demands for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI probe into the irregularities. He told ANI, "We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam, secondly a CBI probe."

Protesters Slam Government Policies

"We will move ahead when the barricading is opened; till then we will sit here," another protester said.

Slamming the state government, a protester said, "Jharkhand is a mineral-rich state. While the whole country and world are using Jharkhand's minerals, students here are kept in the dark due to the government's policies. And today we demand answers peacefully."

Protesters also alleged that vehicles were being stopped by the security personnel, as protesters tried to join the march.

Political Leaders Weigh In on Protests

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato told reporters, "This is a failure of the government. They should have accepted the demand (of cancellation of exams). The government indeed accepted several demands; I thank them for this. But the important demand is about the JSSC-CGL exam (cancellation). Maximum irregularities happened here. Abhay Tiwari has admitted that he got about 400 candidates selected."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said that the government stands with the youth. Slamming the BJP for their protest outside the CM's residence, Ansari told reporters, "The BJP is an expert in diverting the youth. We stand with the youth; the government stands with you. We are holding talks and will find a solution. Remain peaceful."

Opposition Leaders Detained

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, and several BJP leaders were detained by the state police amid protests outside the Chief Minister's residence against the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, CBI investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.