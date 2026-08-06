A content creator from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua has gone viral online after giving viewers a rare look inside the underground home he claims to have built after being kicked out of his house.

A content creator from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua has gone viral online after giving viewers a rare look inside the underground home he claims to have built after being kicked out of his house. Arjun has been documenting life inside the unconventional dwelling through a series of videos, leaving the internet fascinated by his unusual lifestyle. Hidden beneath the ground, the compact shelter features a raised mud platform that serves as a bed, covered with a mat and bedsheet for added comfort. A tarpaulin stretched across the top acts as the roof, shielding the space from rain, while hand-carved shelves and a small fireplace provide storage and a place to cook meals.

Despite its bare-bones appearance, the underground home appears surprisingly functional. Arjun is seen using a laptop and charging his mobile phone in several videos, though he has not revealed how electricity reaches the underground shelter. In the voiceover of one of his videos, Arjun claims he built the home after being kicked out of his house. Since then, he has continued sharing snippets of his day-to-day life beneath the surface, drawing widespread attention online.

In one of his latest videos, Arjun revealed the damage caused by a powerful storm after strong winds tore apart the tarpaulin roof, allowing rainwater to gush into the shelter and flood much of the interior.

The viral videos have triggered a flood of reactions across social media. Several viewers described the cramped shelter as intensely claustrophobic, questioning how anyone could spend extended periods inside such a confined space. Others raised serious safety concerns, warning that using a fireplace in an enclosed underground structure could pose the risk of suffocation or a deadly fire. Many also questioned how the shelter receives electricity and whether it can withstand heavy rainfall without collapsing or flooding.