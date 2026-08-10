SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over the FCRA Bill. Ram Gopal stated that no deadlock can stop the government, while Akhilesh alleged the bill is a tool to harass minorities.

SP alleges govt uses power to pass bills

On deadlocks regarding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill, Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government, asserting that if the ruling administration wants to pass or implement a measure, no deadlock stands in its way. Speaking to reporters on the issue, the SP leader pointed to past legislative moves to emphasise his point. "If the government wants to do something, nothing stands in its way; they have already implemented it. They enforced it at 9 PM on the very night the vote was scheduled to take place, much like how they handled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav questions outflow of Indian money

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Centre over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, questioning the government over the flow of Indian money abroad and demanding transparency on the scale of funds leaving the country. Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged that while restrictions are imposed on foreign funds entering India, there are no similar curbs on Indian wealth moving overseas. He also accused the BJP government of benefiting wealthy sections and claimed that laws like the FCRA were being used selectively to target minorities. "The government should first disclose how much of India's money flows abroad. There are restrictions on bringing foreign funds in, yet there are no curbs on how much Indian money goes out... Ever since the BJP came to power, the wealthy have seen 'good days'; it is the big players who are prospering. When will the government impose restrictions on that? If it fails to do so, it implies that the FCRA is merely a tool to harass minorities or to send a message that 'strict action' is being taken against terrorism and terror financing. Yet, the reality is the sheer volume of Indian money that has gone abroad," the SP Chief said.

About the FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions. It seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed.

The proposed legislation explicitly mandates that if such assets comprise a place of worship, the Designated Authority is required to maintain its religious character intact. Furthermore, it seeks to scale down the maximum penalty for statutory violations from five years' imprisonment to one year.

The FCRA framework governs the intake and utilisation of overseas funding across non-governmental organisations, charitable entities, academic institutions, religious trusts and affiliated bodies. Ministry of Home Affairs figures indicate that 13,520 entities received foreign remittances totalling Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022. Official records as of July 15, 2026, reveal that 14,449 active FCRA registrations were operational in the country, whereas 22,498 registrations stood cancelled and 15,212 had expired. (ANI)