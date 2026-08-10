Opposition MPs held a protest in Parliament demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over police action on students. Lok Sabha was adjourned. Priyanka Gandhi said the deadlock will continue until Shah speaks in the House.

Opposition Protests Stall Parliament

Opposition MPs on Monday held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and the issue of alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Amid protests by the Opposition over various issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm by MP NK Premachandran, who was on the Chair.

Key Bills on Agenda

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several key bills on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Deadlock to Continue, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the current deadlock between the government and the Opposition would continue until the Union Home Minister addresses the House.

Speaking to reporters here in the national capital, the Congress leader highlighted that a statement from the Union Home Minister is necessary to resolve the issue stalling parliamentary proceedings.

"I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in Parliament," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Centre on Fund Outflow

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the Centre over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, questioning the government over the flow of Indian money abroad and demanding transparency on the scale of funds leaving the country.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged that while restrictions are imposed on foreign funds entering India, there are no similar curbs on Indian wealth moving overseas. (ANI)