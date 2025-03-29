user
Myanmar Earthquake: India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft

India is sending over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar in response to a series of powerful earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude tremor.

Myanmar Earthquake: India sending over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft anr
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

New Delhi:  India will send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, sources said. India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources stated.

According to sources, the relief package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

Also Read: Myanmar & Thailand's day of disaster: How a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the region | Complete summary

The tremors, including a 7.2-magnitude quake, caused structural damage and panic in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand. An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:56 pm (local time), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 28/03/2025 23:56:29 IST, Lat: 22.15 N, Long: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors on Friday and an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 was recorded

Earlier in the day, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time). The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok.

Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later. The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, stating that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A 30-story skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake, according to the publication.

As per The Nation News, which cited Thailand's National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 43 workers were trapped in the underconstruction building.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water. 

Also Read: Not the first earthquake with magnitude 7: NCS Director explains why Myanmar is prone to deadly seismic events

