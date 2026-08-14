Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, on a hunger strike over alleged JPSC-JSSC exam corruption, appeals for unity, warning against external elements trying to derail the movement. Protests continue with demands for a CBI probe and exam cancellation.

Student Leader on Hunger Strike Warns Against Derailing Movement

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Friday issued a fervent appeal from his medical bed, cautioning participants against active attempts to derail and fracture the student movement in Jharkhand. He alleged that external elements are trying to divert the direction of the protests nearly a month after its inception, further urging the participants not to let it break or scatter. "Attempts are being made to divert the direction of the movement. Due to this movement, an inquiry committee has been formed today, and so much action is taking place. The government is also positively listening to our points, but complete justice is still pending. Some people, almost 29-30 days after the start of my movement, want to break this movement and divert its direction. When the time comes, I will make all the revelations, but I urge the innocent students: please neither divert this movement nor let it be diverted, nor let it break nor scatter. Whatever the circumstances, save the movement and stay united. Very soon, I will come among you all from the hospital. I have also made a request from the hospital," he said. Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days protesting alleged corruption in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Protestors Stand Firm, Negotiations Underway

Meanwhile, Student protestor Prem Nayak refused medical hospitalisation despite volatile blood sugar and blood pressure levels, as he entered the 12th day of his continuous hunger strike. "Today marks the 12th day of my hunger strike and the 21st day of the protest. My health isn't great today; my blood sugar level has risen, and my blood pressure is also high. Health workers have advised me to go to the hospital, but I have refused. There is a possibility that a team will go to hold talks with the government today. Discussions are underway, and a team from our side may go for negotiations. Talks are being held with the ministers. Jairam Kumar Mahato is leading the dialogue, and the talks might take place later this evening. Representatives from both sides will be present, and a group of five of us will go to put forward our points. We remain adamant on our demands: the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams, a CBI inquiry, and the enactment of strict laws. We stand firm on these three demands," he said.

Leader Challenges Minister, Announces 'Tiranga Yatra'

Student leader Ravindra Paswan challenged authorities to verify the admit cards of all delegation members, demanding an immediate apology from Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey for branding protestors as non-students during the ongoing JPSC-JSSC exam protests. "What we're asking her is, how did you know we're not students? The delegation we sent for talks. We can show admit cards for all of us. It's wrong to make such a statement without investigation, without thinking it through. Everyone has an admit card, and everyone is taking the JPSC-JSSC exams. She ought to apologise to all of us students," he said.

He further said, "This indefinite protest will continue until the government accepts our demands. Since tomorrow is August 15, Independence Day, we have organised a Tiranga Yatra. Students from all districts of Jharkhand will come here to participate in this march," he said.

Police Register FIR Following Protest March

Earlier on Thursday, the Ranchi Police have registered an FIR against approximately 300 unidentified persons in connection with the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march. Police allege that anti-social elements took advantage of the protest march and attempted to worsen the situation by pelting stones and attacking police personnel. The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)