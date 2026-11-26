A Mumbai woman's 12-minute wait for an Uber in Delhi turned into an unexpected experience when she discovered her driver was a woman. Her heartwarming story has now struck a chord online

A routine Uber booking during a visit to Delhi turned into an experience that a Mumbai woman is unlikely to forget anytime soon. The woman, who runs the Instagram account Beetown Bites, shared how a seemingly ordinary cab ride left her pleasantly surprised.

According to her Instagram post, she had been using Uber in Mumbai for nearly a decade but had never come across a female driver during that time.

Things were different when she booked a cab in Delhi. After waiting around 12 minutes, she received a notification saying, "Bhawna is on the way." Curious about the name, she checked the app and realised that her Uber driver was a woman.

What initially seemed like a small surprise eventually became one of her favourite cab experiences.

Spotless Car, A Warm Conversation And A Memorable Journey

The passenger was impressed by several things about Bhawna and her vehicle. She described the car as spotless, with magazines neatly arranged inside. More importantly, she said she felt extremely safe throughout the journey.

However, it was the conversation between the two women that made the ride particularly memorable.

Bhawna spoke enthusiastically about her profession, her passion for driving and the opportunities available to women through ride-hailing platforms like Uber.

She also revealed that she drives for nearly 12 hours every day and hopes to visit Mumbai someday.

Their conversation eventually moved to Delhi's winter flowers, giving the passenger an opportunity to see the city through the eyes of someone who clearly enjoys her work.

The Mumbai woman later described the journey as one of her favourite Uber rides, highlighting how an ordinary commute can sometimes turn into an unexpectedly meaningful experience.

'Here's To More Bhawnas': Woman's Post Highlights Women Supporting Women

Beyond the pleasant cab experience, the woman found a larger message in her interaction with Bhawna.

In her Instagram post, she spoke about the kind of India she would like to see, where more women get opportunities to work independently, earn their livelihoods and create safer spaces for other women.

She also highlighted how one woman's access to an employment opportunity can positively influence another woman's sense of security and confidence. Describing the experience as an example of women supporting women, she wrote about how such moments can offer a glimpse of the future people hope to build.

She concluded her post with a heartfelt appreciation for female drivers, saying, "Here's to more Bhawnas. And here's to many more women behind the wheel."