The Indian Embassy in Israel and France commemorated the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, paying tribute to the victims and security personnel while reiterating India's firm stance against global terrorism.

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Israel paid solemn tribute on Thursday to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, marking the 18th anniversary of the 2008 tragedy. In a message posted on X, the diplomatic mission remembered those killed in the coordinated assaults and honoured the bravery of India's security forces.

"Remembering 26/11. Honouring Courage," the Embassy stated. "Today, we remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and pay tribute to the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Reiterating India's zero-tolerance stance against extremism, the post added, "India stands resolute in its fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming its commitment to peace, security and harmony." 🕯️ Remembering 26/11. Honouring Courage. Today, we remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and pay tribute to the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. India stands resolute in its fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming its commitment to peace, security and harmony. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks #2611 #NeverForget 🕯️ זוכרים את מתקפת הטרור של 26/11 – ומוקירים את גבורתם. היום אנו מרכינים ראש לזכרם של החפים מפשע שקיפחו את חייהם במתקפת הטרור הנוראה שהתרחשה במומבאי ב-26 בנובמבר, ומצדיעים לאנשי כוחות הביטחון האמיצים שהקריבו את חייהם בעת מילוי תפקידם. הודו עומדת איתנה ונחושה במאבקה בטרור על כל צורותיו וביטוייו, ומדגישה מחדש את מחויבותה לשלום, לביטחון ולהרמוניה. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @CMOMaharashtra @mygovindia @IndianDiplomacy @IsraelMFA @israelinMumbai @IsraelinIndia — India in Israel (@indemtel) November 25, 2026

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in France also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which included two French citizens, marking the 18th anniversary of the ghastly assaults. In a post on X, the Embassy reminisced about the February visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to India, during which they visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

The Indian mission further affirmed France's solidarity with India in combating terrorism. "Today marks 18 years of the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. We remember its victims, which included two French citizens. President @EmmanuelMacron honoured their memory on his India visit and reaffirmed France’s solidarity. France and India stand united against terrorism," the post read.

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border. 18 members of the Indian police forces, 12 members of the Taj Hotel Staff, and security personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)