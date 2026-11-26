Anant Singh's daughter's wedding has grabbed headlines across the country, with lakhs of guests, luxury arrangements and massive traffic jams. But who is the Bihar politician hosting this grand celebration?

Who Is Anant Singh?

Anant Kumar Singh is a politician from Bihar who represents the Mokama Assembly constituency. Popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', he has remained an influential figure in the region's politics for nearly two decades. His political journey began in 2005 when he won the Mokama Assembly seat. Over the years, he has contested elections under different political banners, including JD(U), RJD and as an Independent candidate.

Singh won the Mokama seat again in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on a JD(U) ticket. However, in October 2026, the party expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities. His political career has also been marked by several criminal cases and legal controversies.

Why Is Anant Singh's Family In The News?

The politician recently made headlines for his younger daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding to Rishikesh Kumar on November 25, 2026. The celebrations took place in Nadwan, his ancestral village in Patna district, and attracted an extraordinary number of visitors.

According to reports, arrangements were made for around four to five lakh guests. The wedding venue reportedly spread across nearly 10 bighas, with five helipads planned for VIP arrivals. The celebrations also featured a 151-vehicle wedding procession, elaborate decorations and a grand vegetarian feast.

Horse Race And 8-Km Traffic Jam

The wedding festivities included a horse-racing competition featuring 52 horses, with a Mahindra Thar announced as the first prize. However, the event had to be stopped after spectators crowded the racing ground.

The celebrations also caused major traffic congestion, with vehicle queues reportedly stretching up to 8 km. The wedding has since become a talking point because of its scale and the huge public turnout.