Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi lead the 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Lucknow on Constitution Day to uphold democratic values and the Constitution ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Thursday said Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was fighting to "safeguard" the Constitution and democracy, as the Congress organised its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Lucknow on Constitution Day, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge set to lead the march.

Welcoming Kharge's visit to the state capital, Mishra said it was a matter of great fortune for the Uttar Pradesh Congress that the party's national president was participating in the march, adding that Congress workers would take a pledge to protect the Constitution and democracy. "It is a matter of great fortune for me, and for the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress, that our national president is coming to Lucknow on Constitution Day for our 'Constitution Protection March'... Rahul Gandhi, a 'warrior for justice' (nyay yoddha), is fighting to safeguard the Constitution—to protect both our democracy and the Constitution itself. We shall all take a pledge here to defend the democracy and the Constitution of this nation," she told ANI.

Mishra further said party workers were enthusiastic about defending democratic values under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feared the Congress and Rahul Gandhi because they fearlessly questioned the Prime Minister. "The BJP fears Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who fearlessly question PM... The INDIA alliance remains united in Uttar Pradesh and is preparing strongly for the 2027 elections... Rahul Gandhi has never bowed to pressure... Seat-sharing discussions are underway, with no differences between the alliance's senior leadership," she said.

Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi are participating in the party's Constitution Day programme in Lucknow, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress leaders will gather at Lucknow Airport around 11.30 am to receive party President Mallikarjun Kharge The Congress is organising 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' across all states on November 26 as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, according to an official party release. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) would organise the march in its respective state, with Kharge participating in the Lucknow march.

The marches will begin at the statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the party's commitment to protecting the Constitution. Following tributes to the leaders, Congress workers and citizens will read the Preamble aloud, recalling the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take an oath to protect the Constitution. Alongside the marches, Congress workers will reach every polling booth under the party's 'Vote Rakshak' campaign to verify the names of voters deleted from electoral rolls and assist them in reclaiming their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood, responding to questions about a possible alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said the decision rested with BSP chief Mayawati. "Do you consider her a small leader? This is Mayawati ji’s decision; it is not ours. You are asking about things that don’t even exist yet—how am I supposed to answer such questions?" he said.

On reports suggesting that the Congress might settle for 60 seats in the upcoming elections, Masood questioned the rationale behind such an arrangement, emphasising the need to strengthen the party's independent political presence. "Then what is the point of us contesting the election? Are we making a joke out of this election? We need to establish the existence of our own party; we need to build our party, and I will do whatever I can to help build it," he said.

Asked about the invitation to the Samajwadi Party's manifesto launch, Masood said he was unaware of it and maintained that the manifesto and candidate list were matters concerning the Samajwadi Party. "I am not aware of it. The candidate list is the Samajwadi Party’s, and the manifesto is also the Samajwadi Party’s—so why are you asking me? You should ask them instead," he said. He added that an alliance generally involved joint press conferences and announcements, saying he was unaware of any other developments. "An alliance, by definition, usually involves a joint press conference. In a joint press conference, everything is joint—that is what an alliance implies. I am not aware if anything else is happening here," he said.

Further, Congress MP Tanuj Punia also criticised the Prime Minister, alleging that his focus remained on publicity and image-building rather than addressing issues faced by ordinary people. "The Prime Minister is attempting to reshape his image; he wants to be seen as someone who is getting things done... His focus remains entirely on publicity and propaganda... Whether it concerns the procurement of food grains or the availability of fertilisers, it is nothing but a series of hardships. I urge the Prime Minister to consider the marginalised sections of society," Punia said.

On the Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally, Punia said people were observing which political parties and leaders were fighting for the Constitution and issues concerning the country. "The public has already made up its mind. They are observing who is actually fighting for the Constitution and for the issues that matter to the nation. It is the INDIA alliance—and leaders like Rahul Gandhi—who are fighting... Their inclination will remain firmly with the INDIA alliance," he said.

Meanwhile, Preparations are underway at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan for Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally by Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Constitution Day. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad will be present here. (ANI)