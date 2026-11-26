Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on its 18th anniversary, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and honoring the security personnel who lost their lives.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying the attacks in 2008 had shaken the entire nation and saluting the security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists. In a post on X, Shah described the attacks as cowardly and paid tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives. “The cowardly terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation. I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks,” he wrote.

वर्ष 2008 में आज ही के दिन मुंबई पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया था। आतंकियों को मुँहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ और इस हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सभी निर्दोष लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। आतंकवाद मानवता के विरुद्ध सबसे जघन्य अपराध है। मोदी सरकार की आतंक के खिलाफ 'जीरो टॉलरेंस' की नीति की सराहना दुनियाभर में हो रही है। आज भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ वैश्विक लड़ाई में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हुए आतंक के हर रूप और हर साजिश के विरुद्ध निर्णायक कार्रवाई कर रहा है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to the civilians and security personnel who lost their lives in the November 26, 2008 attacks, describing terrorism as “humanity’s greatest enemy”. In his post on X, Adityanath said that ‘New India’ was committed to eradicating terrorism with unity, strong resolve and a policy of zero tolerance. “Terrorism is humanity’s greatest enemy. Humble tributes to all the innocent civilians and brave security personnel who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. ‘New India’ is committed to eradicating terrorism with complete unity, strong resolve and a policy of zero tolerance towards it,” he wrote.

आतंकवाद मानवता का सबसे बड़ा शत्रु है। मुंबई में 26/11 के कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सभी निर्दोष नागरिकों और वीर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। 'नया भारत' पूर्ण एकजुटता, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और आतंकवाद के प्रति जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति के साथ उसके उन्मूलन हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2026

He further stated that the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was being praised worldwide and that India was playing a leading role in the global fight against terrorism. “Terrorism is the most heinous crime against humanity. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terror is being praised worldwide. Today, India is playing a leading role in the global fight against terrorism, taking decisive action against every form of terror and every conspiracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to attend a ceremonial parade at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Thursday to pay tribute to security personnel and civilians killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, marking 18 years since the siege that left 166 people dead.

On the anniversary of 26/11, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam noted that while India delivered a decisive judicial response, critical questions regarding the broader plot remain unanswered. "Nearly 18 years have passed, but we have still not been able to forget that day. A question continues to remain in the mind of every Indian: Who were those 10 terrorists? Why did they attack Mumbai? What did they want, and what were they trying to achieve? We gave them only one answer: we will respond to terrorism in such a way that no one dares to carry out another terror attack in our country... I am happy that we hanged Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. But another question remains: Have we been able to reach those who conspired to plan the attack? Have we been able to deliver justice to the 166 victims? If not, why?," Nikam told ANI.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. For survivors on the ground, the psychological toll of the three-day siege remains acute nearly two decades later.

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)