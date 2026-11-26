The Kerala Forest Department is working to tranquilise and radio-collar the wild elephant Chakkakomban in Idukki. Simultaneously, authorities in Karnataka have approved the capture of 10 male elephants following recent fatal conflicts.

Idukki (Keralam) [India], November 26 (ANI): The operation to capture wild elephant Chakkakomban in the Chinnakanal region of Idukki district continued on Thursday, with the forest department focusing on moving the elephant to a safer location before attempting to tranquilise it. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Vinodkumar D K, IFS, while briefing the media on Thursday morning, said, “The elephant is currently located in Chembakathozhukudy, near a cardamom plantation. Tranquilising the elephant at its present location would be difficult, and the team will make efforts to move it to a safer and more suitable area for the operation.” The elephant is currently healthy and has not been moving much from the cardamom plantation, the CCF said. The forest department is also monitoring the elephant’s usual behaviour of moving to an island in the reservoir around 8 am and resting there. The team is keeping open the possibility that the elephant may move to the reservoir island again on Thursday. The mission team will be divided into two groups to monitor the elephant and coordinate the operation. The department is also working to address the shortcomings observed during Wednesday’s operation. The CCF said, “The operation would become more favourable if the elephant moved towards the Idikuzhi area, where the team could get a better opportunity to tranquilise it.” No other elephants have been spotted near Chakkakomban at present. The presence of other elephants could make the operation more difficult, the CCF added. After the first tranquiliser shot, the team will closely monitor the elephant’s condition before deciding whether a second dose is required. The forest department is continuing its efforts to safely capture Chakkakomban and complete the operation. Earlier, two kumki elephants were brought to the Cementpalam base in Chinnakkanal, Idukki, ahead of the Forest Department’s mission to capture and radio-collar the wild tusker Chakkakomban. The operation is scheduled with the aim of tranquilising and fitting the elephant with a radio collar to track its movements and mitigate human-elephant conflict.

Earlier, amid rising human-elephant conflict in Hassan district, the Karnataka Forest Department has granted permission to capture 10 male wild elephants. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden issued an official order. According to the order, the permission was granted following an oral request by the Conservator of Forests, Hassan Circle, on November 15. The department had earlier permitted the capture of two elephants under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, the conflict intensified in the last two days, resulting in two human deaths. On Sunday, Jayamma, aged 50, from Chikkadahalli village in Belur taluk, was killed in an elephant attack. On Monday, Hafeez Ur Rahman, aged 64, died in a similar attack. Following this, the Hassan Circle CCF reported that 10 male elephants are continuously harassing the public and causing severe conflict. Taking cognisance of the situation, the PCCF (Wildlife) has permitted the capture of 10 male elephants after specific identification. The elephants will be translocated to a suitable forest area based on their health condition. The operation will be carried out using kumki elephant Teams A and C, reconstituted according to the order dated April 6. The order directs officials to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dated October 1, 2024, ensure no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, take all precautionary measures to avoid harm to staff and local people, and submit a report after the operation. Deputy Conservators of Forests of elephant camps have been instructed to deploy necessary kumki elephants and personnel for the mission.