Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav welcomed Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji to Ujjain and announced initiatives to build permanent residences for all four Shankaracharyas in the city to honor its spiritual heritage.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji at the Sringeri Shankar Math in Dendia, Ujjain, and sought his blessings on the occasion. The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government was making efforts to establish permanent residences or ashrams for all four Shankaracharyas in the city.

“Today, I welcomed Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, here in Ujjain. It is our good fortune that Adi Shankaracharya had engaged in a scriptural debate with the Kapalikas here at Mahakal and upheld the flag of Sanatan Dharma. Today marks another auspicious occasion as the Shankaracharya has established his own place here in Ujjain, where he can stay whenever he visits the city during his travels,” CM Yadav said.

He added, “On behalf of myself and the Madhya Pradesh government, I extend a warm welcome and greetings to him. Our endeavour is to ensure that permanent residences for all four Shankaracharyas are established in Ujjain, including that of Sringeri Math, which is the principal math, as well as the other four maths. This is the first such establishment in that direction.”

The Chief Minister further stressed that the state government granted approval for the establishment of the residence of the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, and its construction is underway.

“We hope that all Shankaracharyas will have their own establishments in Ujjain because the city does not belong only to its local residents; it is a global heritage site. The presence of our great spiritual leaders here will help enhance various facilities during and beyond the Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” the CM said. The arrival of the Shankaracharya is a matter of great fortune. The state government's effort is to ensure that all four Shankaracharyas have permanent residences, ashrams or maths in Ujjain. The government is continuously working in this direction, he added.