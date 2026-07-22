Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO have partnered to develop and manufacture India's next-gen AEW&C-MKII surveillance aircraft for the IAF. The project involves integrating mission systems on six Airbus A321s, boosting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have signed a landmark agreement for AEW&C-MKII, India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) programme for the Indian Air Force (IAF), reinforcing the country's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Details of the Landmark Agreement

Under the agreement, Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO will jointly develop, manufacture and integrate the airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the IAF. The programme also includes integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years. The induction for AEW&C-MKII is planned for 2032-33.

According to a press release, the collaboration combines DRDO's expertise in defence research and mission systems with the capabilities of Adani Defence & Aerospace in advanced manufacturing, systems integration and lifecycle support, creating one of India's most advanced indigenous airborne surveillance platforms.

The Role of 'Eyes in the Skies'

Often described as the "eyes in the skies", AEW&C aircraft are among the most critical assets in modern air warfare. They provide long-range surveillance, early threat detection and real-time command and control, enabling faster, better-informed operational decisions.

AEW&C-MKII will significantly enhance the IAF's situational awareness, force coordination and network-centric operations.

Boosting Indigenous Defence Capabilities

The programme makes Adani Defence & Aerospace the first private Indian company to be entrusted with the development, integration and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of this scale and complexity. With only five countries--the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden--having developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities, AEW&C-MKII will place India among this select group.

Integration with National Air Defence

The platform will be integrated with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS), the nationwide command-and-control network that links surveillance, air defence and operational assets in real time. This integration will strengthen national air defence through faster decision-making, seamless battlespace coordination and enhanced operational responsiveness, the release said. (ANI)