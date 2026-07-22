UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the SP and Congress for creating unrest over NEET protests. He accused them of defaming students and contrasted their actions with their past silence when Kashmiri Pandits were targeted during Congress rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of attempting to create unrest and defame students by surrounding the Parliament session in Delhi amid NEET protests. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, he alleged that the opposition parties had remained silent when Kashmiri Pandits were targeted and displaced from Kashmir during the Congress-led government, but attempted to create a negative narrative when the Narendra Modi government spoke about the safety and protection of Hindus. "You must have seen how the Samajwadi Party and Congress workers surrounded the Parliament session in Delhi, how they created a situation and attempted to defame the students by creating unrest. During the Congress government, when Kashmiri Pandits were targeted and displaced in Kashmir, they remained silent. But when the Modi government spoke about the safety and protection of Hindus, these people tried to create a negative narrative against it. They attempted to organise protests, demonstrations, agitations, vandalism, arson, and other activities."

'Tried to provoke farmers'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that attempts were made to disrupt the situation not only in Delhi but also in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. "Not only in Delhi, but they also attempted to disrupt Uttar Pradesh and other states across the country. When they failed in that, they started trying to provoke farmers. They began the farmers' movement by influencing people from Punjab and Haryana. They tried to mislead them," CM Yogi said.

Opposition protests escalate, leaders detained

This comes after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday evening while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, where Congress leaders were demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While being detained by the Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs today held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest. (ANI)