BSP chief Mayawati attacked the BJP and Congress for 'excessively politicising' the FCRA Amendment Bill. She slammed the opposition for disrupting Parliament, which she said helped the government pass bills without scrutiny and sideline other issues.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday launched a blistering attack on both the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition, accusing them of "excessively politicising" the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill and neglecting national interests.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Although the Congress party and its allies are labelling it as anti-minority and demanding its withdrawal, the government wants to link it to corruption in foreign funding. It is clear that both the ruling party and the opposition have excessively politicised this bill."

Opposition Strategy Criticised

Referring to yesterday's Lok Sabha session, the BSP chief noted that the FCRA Amendment Bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) amid chaos without any preliminary discussion. "As is well known, the government described the FCRA Amendment Bill as extremely important and wanted to pass it immediately like other bills. However, due to strong opposition and without any preliminary discussion in Parliament, it was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) yesterday amidst significant chaos. It would have been better if the opposition had allowed Parliament to function during the introduction of this bill yesterday and highlighted its shortcomings so that the entire country could know them; however, they did not let Parliament function according to their own stubbornness," Mayawati said.

The BSP leader criticised the opposition's strategy of disrupting Parliament, claiming it has inadvertently helped the government pass other legislation without scrutiny. "Not only this, but due to the opposition not letting Parliament function, the government has passed several other such bills in minutes which the opposition should have stopped. The opposition failed to do so, and the government is taking full advantage of this in its favor. This suggests either an internal collusion by the opposition or, in their selfish pursuit of Gen Z votes, they are unable to see other national issues at all. Although they should prioritize the problems of Gen Z in the current situation, they should have also given importance to other issues of public interest," she added.

'Ayodhya Temple Issue Sidelined'

Mayawati further accused the opposition of 'sidelining' the issue of alleged irregularities in the offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Along with this, they should have also raised the issue of irregularities in the offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya--essentially the issue of corruption there--in Parliament. The opposition has now sidelined this issue for its own political interests, whereas a discussion on this in Parliament is very necessary," the BSP chief alleged.

BSP as 'Honest Alternative'

Taking a dig at the current political climate, Mayawati projected the BSP as the only viable alternative that operates with "honesty and loyalty." "In such a situation, the people of the country, while remaining fully vigilant of the battle of political self-interests currently playing out between the ruling party and the opposition even during the Parliament session, should join their only Ambedkarite Bahujan Samaj Party. The BSP operates with complete honesty and loyalty based on the policies and principles of 'Sarvajan Hitay va Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare of All, Happiness of All). Joining it is in the interest of the nation and the general public; this is the need of the hour and in the best interest of the entire society," she stated.

About the FCRA Bill

Mayawati's remarks come after the FCRA bill was officially referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday after an intense political confrontation in the Lok Sabha.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in India and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force. (ANI)