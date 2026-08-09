Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely in 10 Districts, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Introduction: Maharashtra may see another spell of rain as the IMD forecasts heavy showers in isolated areas. A yellow alert is in place for 10 districts, while rainfall activity has eased across Konkan
Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 10 Districts
Maharashtra experienced intense rainfall towards the end of July, affecting normal life in several parts of the state. While rain activity has eased in many regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of renewed rainfall in some districts on August 9.
The Konkan region is expected to remain relatively less affected, with no rain alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. However, isolated light showers cannot be ruled out in these areas.
Rainfall Activity Eases in Konkan
Rainfall intensity has declined across the Konkan belt. The IMD has not issued any alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg.
Some locations may receive light showers, but the possibility of widespread heavy rain remains low. Residents in these districts are therefore likely to experience comparatively calmer weather conditions.
In North Maharashtra, however, weather conditions may remain variable. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas, while isolated locations could receive heavier showers.
Nashik and Jalgaon have been placed under a yellow alert. Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are also possible in these areas.
Yellow Alert Issued Across Parts of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada
Ahilyanagar in western Maharashtra is also under a yellow alert, with light to moderate rainfall possible at some locations. Other districts in the western part of the state have not been placed under a rain alert.
Rainfall activity is expected to increase again over parts of Marathwada. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.
These districts could receive light to moderate rain at some places, accompanied by winds of around 30 to 40 kmph. Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.
Nagpur and Gondia Under Yellow Alert
In Vidarbha, Nagpur and Gondia have been placed under a yellow alert. Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning is possible at isolated locations in these districts.
Meanwhile, no rain alert has been issued for Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur. Weather conditions in these areas are expected to remain comparatively less active.
Overall, Maharashtra is likely to see varied rainfall conditions on August 9, with the possibility of heavy showers concentrated in isolated areas. People in districts under the yellow alert are advised to follow local weather updates and exercise caution during thunderstorms and strong winds.
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