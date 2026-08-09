Rainfall intensity has declined across the Konkan belt. The IMD has not issued any alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg.

Some locations may receive light showers, but the possibility of widespread heavy rain remains low. Residents in these districts are therefore likely to experience comparatively calmer weather conditions.

In North Maharashtra, however, weather conditions may remain variable. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas, while isolated locations could receive heavier showers.

Nashik and Jalgaon have been placed under a yellow alert. Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are also possible in these areas.

Yellow Alert Issued Across Parts of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada

Ahilyanagar in western Maharashtra is also under a yellow alert, with light to moderate rainfall possible at some locations. Other districts in the western part of the state have not been placed under a rain alert.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase again over parts of Marathwada. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.

These districts could receive light to moderate rain at some places, accompanied by winds of around 30 to 40 kmph. Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.