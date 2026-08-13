Protesters in Koppal, Karnataka, held a unique demonstration during a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water issue. They offered roses to Tamil Nadu lorry drivers, urging them not to 'provoke' the state and chanting 'take flowers, not water'.

A unique protest was witnessed in Koppal on Thursday as Karnataka observed a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing issue, with protesters offering roses to drivers of Tamil Nadu-origin lorries while urging them not to "provoke" Karnataka amid the ongoing dispute over the release of Cauvery water.

A Symbolic Protest with Roses

The demonstration was held at the Hitnal Toll Gate on the National Highway in Koppal taluk, where activists led by Kerave Yuva Sene leader Vijayakumar stopped Tamil Nadu-origin lorries as part of the bandh. Rather than confronting the drivers, the protesters handed them roses as a symbolic gesture. "We are peace-loving people. Do not provoke us," Vijayakumar told the lorry drivers while handing over the flowers.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government and expressed their opposition to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. "Take the flowers, don't ask for water," protesters shouted during the demonstration.

The protest was subsequently intervened by police, who detained the organisers and took them into custody.

Statewide Bandh and Protesters' Demands

The Koppal protest formed part of the statewide bandh called by the Karnataka Okkuta on August 13 against the CWRC's water-release directive.

According to a letter issued by the Koppal district unit, the bandh was called under the leadership of Karnataka Okkuta State President Vatal Nagaraj. The protest was to be coordinated by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Branch State President B.J. Rajanna and Suvarna Karnataka Yuva Sene State President T.K. Nayak.

The organisations had called for demonstrations from 6 am at toll gates, national highways, and state highways across Karnataka.

The organisations said the decision to call the bandh was prompted by concerns over Karnataka's own water requirements, particularly in districts facing shortages of drinking water and irrigation water.

The Koppal district unit said it was not opposed to sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu but demanded that steps be taken to address Karnataka's long-term water requirements.

One of the key demands raised by the organisations was the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project. The protesters argued that the project would help Karnataka address its water requirements and demanded that the state government take steps towards its implementation. They also called for the construction of a dam across the Krishna river, saying such infrastructure would help address water shortages in the state.

The bandh saw participation from various Kannada organisations and youth groups, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Youth Wing, Kalyana Karnataka Youth Wing and Suvarna Karnataka Yuva Sene. District, taluk and hobli-level office-bearers, activists and members of the organisations were expected to participate in demonstrations across the state.

Transport Movement Amid Protests

The protest in Koppal also highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the movement of vehicles between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the bandh.

Despite the bandh, however, Tamil Nadu government buses continued to operate to Karnataka via Hosur, according to input from ANI's Hosur-Krishnagiri District Stringer Umesh. Karnataka State Transport Corporation buses were also operating, although the number of passengers travelling on the services was reportedly low.

The continued operation of public transport through Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu came even as Kannada organisations held protests across Karnataka.

Background of the Cauvery Dispute

The Cauvery dispute has remained a longstanding and politically sensitive issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with both states asserting competing claims over the use and release of water from the river.

The latest round of protests was triggered by the CWRC's direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Karnataka-based organisations have argued that the state itself is facing water shortages and that its drinking water and agricultural requirements should be taken into consideration before releasing water.

The organisations have maintained that their demand is not against sharing water with Tamil Nadu but is aimed at ensuring Karnataka's own water security through long-term infrastructure projects.

The Mekedatu Project Controversy

The Mekedatu project has been one of the major points of contention between the two states. Karnataka has advocated the project as a means of meeting its drinking water requirements and generating hydropower, while Tamil Nadu has historically opposed it over concerns regarding its impact on the Cauvery river's water availability and the state's share.

Police Action and Current Situation

The Koppal protest took a comparatively symbolic form, with protesters choosing to hand roses to Tamil Nadu lorry drivers rather than engage in a direct confrontation. The gesture was accompanied by slogans criticising the Tamil Nadu government and the decision to release Cauvery water.

Police officials intervened after the protest and detained the organisers, although further details regarding the number of people detained were not immediately available.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as the statewide bandh progresses, particularly at toll plazas, highways, and other points where protesters have announced demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the operation of buses between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu through Hosur indicates that transport services have continued in some areas despite the bandh, although reduced passenger movement has been reported.

The protests are expected to keep the Cauvery water-sharing dispute in focus, with Kannada organisations pressing the Karnataka government to protect the state's water interests while also demanding faster implementation of long-term water infrastructure projects.

The Koppal demonstration, meanwhile, drew attention for its unusual message to Tamil Nadu motorists: protesters offered roses instead of confrontation, while making their position on the Cauvery water release clear through slogans and the bandh.

Police and district authorities remain on alert at key protest locations as organisations continue their demonstrations across Karnataka.