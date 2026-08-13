AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam urged the govt to expedite the Assam NRC process, demanding national ID cards for the 3.11 crore people on the final list and rejection slips for the 19 lakh excluded so they can appeal their cases in tribunals.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam demanded that the 3.11 crore people included in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list be issued national identity cards, while official rejection slips be handed to the 19 lakh excluded individuals so they can appeal their cases in Foreigners' Tribunals. Speaking to ANI, he urged the government to expedite the long-pending NRC process in Assam.

"The NRC issue in Assam is a long-pending one. Those whose names appear in the final NRC should receive national identity cards, while the 19 lakh people excluded from the list should be issued rejection slips so they can appeal their cases; the Supreme Court has also issued directions to this effect," he said.

He added, "We are aware that the NRC process in Assam spanned five years, culminating in the release of the final list on 31 August 2019, which included 3 crore 11 lakh people and excluded 19 lakh people. To date, those included in the NRC have not been issued national identity cards."

AIUDF Moves Supreme Court Over NRC Delay

He underlined that he has filed Writ Petitions twice along with Interlocutory Applications (IAs) regarding the non-issuance of identity cards and rejection slips. Furthermore, Islam reiterated that the Court has ordered the State and Centre to submit their responses, adding that the next hearing is scheduled for September.

"Regarding this matter, we have filed a WPC twice. There are numerous cases in the Supreme Court; we have filed Interlocutory Applications (IAs) and Writ Petitions in each of them. The next hearing is scheduled for next month, and the Court has ordered the State and Central governments to submit their responses," he said.

While the Registrar General of India (RGI) has already submitted an affidavit, he said that the senior advocates representing AIUDF are currently preparing a counter-affidavit. (ANI)