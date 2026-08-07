Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For These Places
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states of the country for August 7. The intensity of rain is expected to increase in many places across the country
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IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Across Multiple Indian States
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states, including Maharashtra, Central, and North India, urging caution.
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North India on Alert for Heavy Rains and Landslides
Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with authorities on alert for potential landslides and flooding in hilly regions.
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Monsoon Fury Continues in Central India
Heavy rainfall is predicted for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, leading to a potential rise in water levels of rivers and streams. Citizens are advised to be cautious.
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Maharashtra Braces for Very Heavy Rainfall
Konkan, Goa, and Central Maharashtra are under a heavy to very heavy rain warning, with predictions of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds.
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Strong Winds and Rain Expected in Marathwada
The weather department has warned of winds blowing at 50 km/hr in the Marathwada region, along with rain. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
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