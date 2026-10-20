A viral video shows a man allegedly slapping a minor girl at a garba event near Mumbai. The physical altercation occurred after she confronted him for allegedly harassing and inappropriately touching young girls. Bystanders did not intervene during the public attack.

A young man allegedly slapped a minor girl at a garba event in Nalasopara East near Mumbai after she confronted him over alleged eve-teasing and inappropriate touching, according to a video circulating on social media. The video shows the altercation turning into a public attack, and the event is said to have happened at Santosh Bhuvan.

The female confronts the young man and grabs him by the collar during a heated discussion in the video, which was posted on X by Treeni. He seems to charge at her and smack her as she pushes him. Additionally, the video shows the man encouraging the person documenting the event to keep shooting without expressing regret.

The guy, identified by the portal as Gufran Shaikh, reportedly attended the garba event and harassed ladies, allegedly touching young girls improperly, according to Treeni's post. According to the post, he smacked one of the females when she complained to his actions. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

The video, which appears to show spectators present throughout the altercation, has brought attention to the event. Regretfully, even after the young man hit the girl, no one can be seen addressing him in the video. But it's still unclear what happened just before the video started and what led up to the incident.

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How Did Police React?

The viral post caught the attention of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate. In response to the X complaint, the police stated that the senior police inspector of the relevant police station had received the information and will take the appropriate measures.

The police answer did not clarify if the individual had been arrested or if a formal complaint had been filed. It was not immediately possible to find out further information about the inquiry or any actions taken against the accused.