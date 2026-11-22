BJP state president Madan Rathore has accepted the party's defeat in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections. Following a significant victory by Congress in the Zila Parishad polls, the BJP has begun reviewing the results in several phases.

BJP Accepts Public Mandate Following Loss In Rajasthan Local Elections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Accepting the setback in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state president Madan Rathore on Saturday said that the public mandate must be respected, adding that the party conducted a review of the results and would continue in two to three phases. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also visited the state party office in Jaipur. The remarks come after the Congress registered a significant victory in the Rajasthan Zila Parishad elections, results of which were announced on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, Rathore said that BJP workers had put in considerable effort during the elections. "Today, we conducted a review. The workers put in a lot of hard work; they left no stone unturned. It is the public mandate, and the mandate must be accepted. That is our sportsman spirit, and we accept the mandate...Reviews will take place in two to three phases," Rathore said.

Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win a majority in only 6 districts. In Nagaur district, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) achieved a majority in the Zila Parishad. Similarly, in the election results for 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, Congress won 269, BJP won 73, and others succeeded in 60 Panchayat Samitis, while no party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis. Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, and Karauli districts will take place on December 17.

The Panchayati Raj election results went in favour of the BJP in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar, and Salumber districts, where the party holds a majority in the Zila Parishads based on numerical strength. Congress achieved success in the Zila Parishad elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Kotputli-Behror, Churu, Jalore, Tonk, Dholpur, Phalodi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, Deeg, and Banswara districts. In Jaipur, Congress registered wins in 14 out of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP secured a majority in Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won a majority in Sanganer. No party received a clear majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Mauzamabad, Rampura Dabri, and Dudu. (ANI)