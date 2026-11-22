NCP MP Supriya Sule advised caution on foreign policy criticism, stating that one should understand diplomatic engagements first. She directed questions about the Pakistani minister's visit to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Supriya Sule Urges Caution on Foreign Policy Comments

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said that comments on foreign policy should be made only after understanding the discussions and diplomatic engagements involved. She was speaking on the issue of Pakistani Minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to India for the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Speaking to the reporters, Sule said that questions regarding the Pakistani minister's visit should be directed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "You would have to ask the Ministry of External Affairs about this. Often, when it comes to foreign policy, the entire nation stands united. One should not offer criticism regarding foreign policy without doing thorough homework—without knowing exactly what dialogue or discussions have taken place. I believe we can only offer comments once an official statement is issued by the government," Sule said.

Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation at the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Sule Calls for Zero-Tolerance on Hooliganism

Meanwhile, reacting to an incident in which Mumbai Police registered a case against eight boys for allegedly assaulting a man and his female friend near a mall in Ghatkopar West, Sule called for a "zero-tolerance" approach towards such acts. She said that every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and movement in a democracy.

"In any robust democracy, every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and movement—a right granted by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. If any individual—be it a young person or any other Indian citizen—is moving about, and someone acts in such a manner toward them, then I would like to humbly urge the Chief Minister of Maharashtra—who also serves as the state’s Home Minister—to ensure a policy of 'zero tolerance' in such matters," Sule said. "Such acts of hooliganism against any citizen are unacceptable—certainly not in Maharashtra," she added.