Dashcam footage from Noida captured a Mahindra Thar driver driving recklessly and nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver then jumped a red light, endangering multiple commuters on a crowded route. The viral Reddit video has sparked outrage online, with netizens demanding strict action from authorities.

A Thar driver irritated the internet once more! You did indeed read that accurately. Recently, dashcam footage of a car was posted online, purportedly in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and it showed a Thar driver operating the vehicle carelessly on a crowded route. The dashcam of the vehicle in front of the Mahindra Thar captured the video.

The Thar driver was initially seen in the video accelerating and attempting to pass another commuter; as a consequence, the automobile nearly collided with the car the Thar driver was trying to pass.

The automobile was overtaken by the Thar in a matter of seconds, and it then violated traffic laws by suddenly jumping a red light, endangering the lives of numerous commuters. According to the footage data, the incident happened on October 15, at around 10 AM.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens began reacting, with most chastising the driver and demanding action by tagging the authorities in the post.

Viral Reddit Post

“Spotted this clown on my way to the office,” the post read. “Reckless Driving, Jumping red lights,” the post further read.

The post was shared on Reddit, by the handle ‘u/rchadha7’. The post was shared today and pulled over 3K views from netizens.

How Did Social Media React?

“1.5 crore ki Defender ruk jayegi. 80 lakh ki BMW ruk jayegi. Lekin ye 15 Lakh wale lafandaro ko zyada jaldi hai (A Defender worth 1.5 crore will stop, a BMW worth Rs 80 lakh will stop, but a driver driving a Rs 15 lakh car will be in a hurry),” a user said.

“He is a hero in his community. Don't dare call him a clown. Indian roads are a joke honestly,” added another. “Ego tripping because the bmw passed him probably,” added another person. “The government should shut down the traffic police department, as they are incapable of taking any actions and unable to assure the safety of common people,” added another.