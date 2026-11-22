BJP MPs Ajit Madhavrao Gopchade and Nishikant Dubey have launched severe attacks against Sonia Gandhi, raising questions about her past citizenship, alleged vote theft, and her historical involvement and ownership stake in Maruti entities.

BJP MPs Target Sonia Gandhi Over Citizenship and Business Ties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajit Madhavrao Gopchade on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of committing the first instance of "vote theft" and questioning her citizenship, while alleging that she acquired Indian citizenship to secure a seat in Parliament.

Targeting Sonia Gandhi, speaking to ANI, Gopchade said that she had cast a vote at a time when she was allegedly not an Indian citizen. "I would like to point out that Sonia Gandhi cast a vote at a time when she was not even a citizen of this country... This entire family talks about 'vote theft' or the Constitution, yet the very first instance of 'vote theft' was committed by Sonia Gandhi herself," Gopchade said. He further alleged that Sonia Gandhi acquired Indian citizenship with the intention of securing a parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, levelling a series of allegations against Sonia Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday questioned the Congress leader's ownership, shareholding, and appointment in Maruti-related entities. In a post on X, Dubey referred to the company's formation and its alleged links with the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He described Sonia Gandhi as the "real owner of Maruti" and raised questions about her alleged position in the company despite being a foreign national.