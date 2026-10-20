Two young men from Jharkhand crashed their speeding Yamaha R15 motorcycle into a tree in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Viral CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment the bike lost control in Genome Valley. Police have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Two men died after their speeding Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday. The men have been identified as Cosmos, 22, and Sumit, 23, both natives of Jharkhand.

Both were riding at a fast pace in the direction of Aliabad village in Genome Valley, which is close to Hyderabad, when their bike lost control and struck a wayside tree.

The bike is shown coming at a fast pace before colliding with the tree in a video of the event that has appeared on social media. Both men were thrown into the air by the force of the crash. One of the men fell next to the car, while the other landed a short distance in front. Both males instantly passed away.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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Following the crash, the police shifted their dead bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.