A man allegedly stopped his motorcycle in front of a KSRTC bus and shouted religious slogans at Mahaveera Circle in Mandya, Karnataka, on November 20. Police later traced and detained him, registering a case over the alleged public disturbance.

A viral video from Mandya, Karnataka, has surfaced showing a man stopping his motorcycle directly in front of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and shouting religious slogans, briefly disrupting traffic. The incident reportedly took place at Mahaveera Circle on November 20. In the video, the man can be seen standing in front of the stationary bus and shouting slogans, including "Allahu Akbar". The unexpected confrontation left passengers, commuters and bystanders alarmed as traffic movement was temporarily affected.

Man Leaves Scene After Disrupting Traffic

According to reports, the man subsequently left the spot, leaving passengers and other road users confused. The incident attracted attention after the video circulated on social media, raising concerns over public disturbance and the disruption of public transportation. The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. However, the incident prompted local police to look into the matter and identify the individual involved.

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Mandya Police Detain Man, Register Case

Mandya Police later traced and detained the man in connection with the incident and registered a case over the alleged public disturbance. The incident has sparked discussions about responsible behaviour in public spaces and the importance of ensuring uninterrupted public transport services. Stopping a public bus and disrupting traffic can inconvenience passengers and create potential safety risks for other road users. Further details about the police investigation and the action taken against the individual are awaited.