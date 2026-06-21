Mumbaikars finally got some relief from the heat as parts of the city saw some rain. But with the monsoon delayed and lake levels low, the city is still facing a major water shortage.

Mumbai Monsoon Update: On Sunday morning, several parts of Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall, giving people a much-needed break from the heat and humidity. This rain comes at a time when the city is dealing with a delayed Southwest Monsoon and a serious water shortage. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are now looking good for the Southwest Monsoon to move further into Maharashtra.

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Pleasant weather after Mumbai rains

The Southwest Monsoon had reached the South Konkan region earlier this month but slowed down due to unfavourable weather conditions. While Sunday's rain brought some relief to Mumbaikars, experts believe that the city needs continuous and heavy rainfall to fill up its reservoirs.

How much did it rain in Mumbai?

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), between 6 am and 7 am, the Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall at 24 mm. The Chembur Fire Station received 20 mm of rain, while the Mankhurd Fire Station recorded 16 mm.

Between 7 am and 8 am, the Worli Seaface Municipal School and the Savitribai Phule Municipal School both recorded 25 mm of rain. The G-South ward office in Lower Parel got 21 mm, and the Worli Fire Station saw 17 mm of rainfall.

IMD Weather Alert: Yellow alert in several Maharashtra districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for a few districts in Maharashtra, including Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli. The IMD says that rainfall activity is likely to increase in these areas over the next few days.

Mumbai Water Crisis: Why has the problem become worse?

The water levels in the 7 major lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are still very low. The water crisis in the city has deepened because the monsoon is late and there hasn't been enough inflow into the reservoirs. Mumbai's water supply depends heavily on these reservoirs, which fill up during the rainy season each year. But this time, due to the slow progress of the monsoon, the water storage has not reached the expected levels.

BMC Water Restrictions: New rules to save water

Looking at the water crisis, the BMC has brought in several strict measures for water usage.

The corporation has cut water supply to industrial units by 20%.

Water supply for commercial businesses has also been reduced.

There are cuts in water supply to sports facilities.

The BMC has decided to stop water supply to construction sites.

Water supply to swimming pools has been stopped.

The civic body has also decided not to approve any new water connections for construction work until further notice.

BMC's appeal on using drinking water

The BMC has appealed to citizens and institutions not to use drinking water for non-essential tasks. The corporation has made it clear that the supplied drinking water should not be used for activities like washing cars, watering gardens, or cleaning roads and public places. Instead, people have been advised to use alternative water sources for such tasks.