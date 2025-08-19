Heavy rain caused significant disruptions at Mumbai airport. A total of 11 go-arounds, including three repeat attempts and five flight diversions, were reported.
Due to heavy rains and waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station in Mumbai, train services on the Harbour Line between Kurla and CSMT are suspended until further notice.
Surve Nagar in Kurla, Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road in Wadala, outside Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Gandhi Nagar in Vikhroli, Shirodkar Market in Parel, Shanti Nagar Paper Box in MIDC, Gol Temple, Gulalwadi, Nawab Tank, Bawla Compound in Byculla, Wadala Station Junction, near Maratha Mandir Cinema in Mumbai Central, and Sewri are waterlogged, affecting traffic movement
Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the city. Several routes to the airport are experiencing waterlogging, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges. Delays in departures and arrivals are expected, and passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website.
Due to continuous rainfall, water entered the residential areas of Dombivli MIDC, leaving residents distressed. The drain passing through the area overflowed, causing more than knee-deep water to flood several buildings.
Kasura River overflows in Jalna, water surges over Srishti Bridge on Shegaon-Pandharpur Dindi Highway. Traffic disrupted, locals advised to avoid the area. A flood alert has been issued.
Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road near Airoli railway bridge underpass in Mumbai
Continuous heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on the road outside Dombivli railway station, causing inconvenience to passengers heading to the station. Several low-lying areas in Kalyan-Dombivli and the surrounding regions have also been inundated, adding to the woes of residents.