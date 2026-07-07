Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi hailed the HC verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts as historic. He said the ruling, which upheld death for 38 terrorists & life term for 11, sends a strong message against terrorism. Govt will also aid victims.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday welcomed the Gujarat High Court's verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast Case, calling it a historic day for the nation.

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He said the judgment is significant not only for Ahmedabad and Gujarat but also sends a strong message to the country and peace-loving nations around the world in the fight against terrorism. Speaking from GIFT City, Gandhinagar, the Deputy CM said that the serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, claimed the lives of many innocent citizens.

Court Upholds Severe Penalties

With today's verdict, justice has finally been delivered to the victims, their families, and the people of Gujarat. By upholding the trial court's judgment, the Gujarat High Court has confirmed the death penalty for 38 terrorists and life imprisonment for 11 others, making this one of the most significant judgments in the history of India's judicial system.

On behalf of the people of Gujarat, Sanghavi expressed his gratitude to the Gujarat High Court, the trial court, and the entire investigation team. He said the investigating agencies deserve appreciation for their dedicated efforts over the years, ensuring the case was pursued without any legal lapses or compromise.

He added that the verdict sends a clear message that there is no place for terrorism or anti-national activities on Indian soil.

Government Announces Compensation

Deputy CM further stated that, in accordance with the High Court's directions, the Government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the blasts and ₹5 lakh to those who sustained critical injuries.

He reiterated that the Government stands firmly with the affected families and remains committed to supporting them. (ANI)