Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today after IMD issues red alert in city

    Mumbai experienced severe disruption on Wednesday (Sep 25) due to heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, halting local train services, and forcing the diversion of 14 flights. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today september 26 2024after IMD issues red alert in city anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 8:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Mumbai was hit by heavy rains on Wednesday (Sep 25), flooding low-lying areas, disrupting local train services, and leading to the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which will remain in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26. Due to the extreme rainfall in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday (Sep 26). The Mumbai Police has also urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible for safety reasons.

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

    "All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the BMC stated.

    As per BMC data from 5 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded over 200 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs experienced the highest downpour, with Mankhurd receiving 276 mm of rainfall.

    The IMD has issued a warning advising fishermen to avoid venturing off the coast until September 27 due to stormy winds and heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas. While a high tide of 3.4 meters was expected today, rainfall appears to be subsiding for the time being.

    The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Palghar and Nashik, while Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Pune are under an orange alert for Thursday. The department forecasts isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra from September 25 to 27.

    CPRO, Central Railway in a statement said, "Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm."

    After the rains eased and water receded from the tracks, local train services resumed on the Central Railway's main line. Earlier, commuters at Chunabhatti Railway Station were seen walking along the tracks due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited anr

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert till september 25 thursday as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details anr

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case anr

    Actor Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail after Kerala HC denies plea in sexual abuse case

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Disgusting! Man caught spitting in tandoori roti at Dhaba in UP; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Mahalakshmi murder case Accused Mukti Ranjan Roy commits suicide in Odisha vkp

    Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan Roy, accused of killing Mahalakshmi, commits suicide in Odisha

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited anr

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 26, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 26, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more

    When Balakrishna arrived at Pushpa 2's set with knife to warn director Sukumar; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    When Balakrishna arrived at Pushpa 2's set with knife to warn director Sukumar; here's what happened NEXT

    Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, having kids and more

    Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her engagement with Naga Chaitanya, having kids and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon