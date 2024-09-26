Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today after IMD issues red alert in city

Mumbai experienced severe disruption on Wednesday (Sep 25) due to heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, halting local train services, and forcing the diversion of 14 flights. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Mumbai was hit by heavy rains on Wednesday (Sep 25), flooding low-lying areas, disrupting local train services, and leading to the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which will remain in effect until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26. Due to the extreme rainfall in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday (Sep 26). The Mumbai Police has also urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible for safety reasons.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues 'red' alert as several parts of city experience heavy rainfall; Check details

"All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the BMC stated.

As per BMC data from 5 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded over 200 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs experienced the highest downpour, with Mankhurd receiving 276 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has issued a warning advising fishermen to avoid venturing off the coast until September 27 due to stormy winds and heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas. While a high tide of 3.4 meters was expected today, rainfall appears to be subsiding for the time being.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Palghar and Nashik, while Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Pune are under an orange alert for Thursday. The department forecasts isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra from September 25 to 27.

CPRO, Central Railway in a statement said, "Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm."

After the rains eased and water receded from the tracks, local train services resumed on the Central Railway's main line. Earlier, commuters at Chunabhatti Railway Station were seen walking along the tracks due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

